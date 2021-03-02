Santee Police searching for 39-year-old man reported missing

SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - The Santee Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a man that has been reported missing.
Officials say 39-year-old Jesse Trevor Daniels was last heard from on Feb. 28 around 1:45 p.m. His vehicle was found abandoned on HWY 301.
Daniels suffers from medical issues that could be affecting him mentally and physically. He is described as a 5′10 white male that weighs 235 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
