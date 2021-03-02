RCSD: Man arrested after frauding school out of over $5,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of defrauding a school out of thousands of dollars.
Donald Prevette has been charged with obtaining goods under false pretenses and will be booked at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.
Officials say in May of 2020 Prevette was hired to pave a parking lot at Glen Forest School. Prevette cashed the check for $5,400 in Richland County but did not complete the work. He eventually became distant and could not be contacted.
Authorities determined he operated under the name of several businesses, including King Paving, Inc. and American Vis-Co. and believe there could be other victims.
Anyone who may have been scammed is urged to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.
