Officials searching for Sumter teen reported missing

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a Sumter teen that has been reported missing.
Khanesia Commander, 14, was last seen on February 27 at her residence on Athena Court on Saturday. Officials believe she left her home that evening.
Commander is described as a black female with black here and brown eyes. She is 5′5 and weighs 140 pounds.
Anyone with information about Commander’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000.
