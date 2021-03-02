Money Matters: IRAs and ROTH IRAs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners answers some common questions about IRAs and Roth IRAs in today’s Money Matters. When investing for the future many people choose these products as part of their plans.
Bradley explains the difference between the two, pros and cons of both, and restrictions on Roth IRAs, and whether there are ways around them.
For more information or to speak with a financial advisor, visit www.capitalcityfinancialpartners.com.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.