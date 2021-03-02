Man charged with murder in deadly Camden shooting

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators have arrested a man and charged him with murder more than five months after a deadly shooting in Camden.
The shooting happened Sept. 27, 2020 on Carlos Street, officers said.
Travis Jiles, Jr. died in the shooting.
Tuesday, the Camden Police Department announced the arrest of Lonnell Duckett, Jr. on a murder charge. He remains in custody.
Police said more charges against Duckett and other suspects “can be expected.”
People who have information on the shooting are urged to call the lead detective, Det. Sgt. Dalls Rabon, at 803-425-6025 x 2112 or email him at drabon@camdensc.org.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372), the P3 Tips mobile app or crimesc.com.
