LIVE AT 10 AM: McMaster, state officials give update on SC vaccine rollout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s governor, top health official and top education official will announce an update to the state’s vaccine distribution plan on Tuesday morning.
Gov. Henry McMaster, Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer and State Superintendent Molly Spearman will all be present at the news conference at the State House.
Right now, the state remains in phase 1a of its vaccine rollout, which includes everyone 65 and older.
DHEC said Monday it expects to receive 41,000 doses of the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week.
