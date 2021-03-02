Gamecocks sophomore stars earn SEC honors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The accolades roll in for two South Carolina women’s basketball stars. Today, Gamecock sophomore Aliyah Boston collects one of the South Eastern Conference’s top honors as Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Boston becomes the first in program history to receive this award in consecutive seasons.
Boston also lands on the All-SEC First Team, and fellow sophomore Zia Cooke joins her. At least two Gamecocks received SEC First-Team recognition the past two seasons.
Boston could have a ton of hardware to add to her trophy case. She finds herself on every national player of the year watch list entering postseason play and remains in the running to take home the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award and the Lisa Leslie Award.
The Gamecocks forward set a new team record this season, averaging 12.3 rebounds per game in SEC play. Her 25 career double-doubles include 16 in SEC action, including nine this season alone, which is one shy of the school record. Her 3.6 blocks per game in league play is a new program best.
Turning our attention to the stellar guard, Cooke, she paces Carolina in scoring with a team-high 15.9 points per game. Cooke ranks 13th in the SEC in scoring. She also led Carolina in points in 12 of the 23 games played this season.
7th-ranked Carolina next plays on Friday, March 6th, at 6 p.m. in the SEC Women’s Tournament held in Greenville, S.C. The Gamecocks face the winner of Missouri and Alabama.
