FIRST ALERT: Tracking periods of heavy rain tonight into Wednesday morning, then a lot of sunshine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a good deal of rain tonight into Wednesday morning. Then, we’re tracking a lot of sunshine.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. Low pressure will bring periods of heavy rain to the Midlands, especially for our southern communities. Rain chances are around 100%. Some minor flooding is possible. Lows will be in the low 40s.
· Wednesday morning is a First Alert. We’re tracking periods of heavy rain, especially during the early morning commute. Some minor flooding is possible. Rain chances are around 70%.
· Then, we’ll see gradual clearing late Wednesday morning into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
· Dry weather is expected Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.
· Cooler weather moves in by Friday into the weekend with highs generally in the mid to upper 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, it’s a First Alert. An area of low pressure will track just to our south tonight into Wednesday, giving way to unsettled weather. In fact, we’ll see cloudy skies and periods of heavy rain, especially for the southern Midlands. Be careful while driving. Some minor flooding is possible. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s.
Heads up! Wednesday morning is a First Alert. Keep your rain gear handy as low pressure continues to track over the Palmetto State. We’ll see a good deal of rain for the first half of Wednesday, again, especially for our southern communities. Rain chances are around 70%. Be careful while driving, especially during your Wednesday morning commute. Some of the rain will be heavy from time to time.
Rain chances will diminish late Wednesday morning into the afternoon. In fact, we’ll see some sunshine by afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
Dry weather is expected Thursday. We’ll see sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.
More dry weather is expected Friday. A weak cold front will slide in from the north, but no rain is expected. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
Your weekend will be cool with highs in the mid 50s Saturday under partly cloudy skies. We’ll be in the upper 50s on Sunday.
Much warmer weather moves in later next week.
First Alert Tonight: Cloudy Skies. Rain Likely (100%). Low temperatures in the low 40s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Heavy AM Rain Likely, especially south (70%). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: More Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Saturday: Partly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
