First Alert Forecast: Rain moves in tonight, Sun returns tomorrow afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our next round of rain moves in tonight and lasts into Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
·Cloudy skies today with cooler temps in the mid 50s.
·Rain moves in tonight and lasts into Wednesday morning.
·Sunny skies Thursday with upper 60s.
·A little cooler for Friday with mostly sunny skies. Highs are in the low 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
The clouds are here to stay today, cooler temperatures too. There’s a 20% chance of some sprinkles here and there, but overall we should stay dry as a cold front sits to our south.
A low pressure system approaches tonight from the Gulf of Mexico. This system brings a 100% chance of rain overnight, especially for places south of Columbia. The rain lasts into the morning hours on Wednesday. Chance of rain on Wednesday morning is around 70%. Around a quarter inch in northern counties to an inch and a quarter is possible in southern counties. Skies start to clear by the afternoon and high temperatures get up to around 60.
High pressure well to our north will clear us up Thursday. Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the upper 60s.
Friday we cool down as the high pressure nears and sits to our north funneling in colder air from the northeast. Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach to near 60.
Saturday we have a few clouds in the morning then mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the mid 50s.
Today: Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Morning Rain Likely, especially south (70%). Highs in near 60.
Thursday: Sunny and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: More Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
