CPD: 17-year-old arrested following chase in stolen vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old has been arrested following a chase involving a stolen vehicle.
Officers with the Columbia Police Department received a notification about a car being stolen Monday afternoon.
Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle near the 1900 block of Huger Street but a chase ensued.
The vehicle finally came to a stop on the 1500 block of St. Andrew’s Road. Suspects inside the vehicle fled the scene but were later captured.
The 17-year-old driver has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle.
CPD is working with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office regarding the 17-year-old’s petitions to juvenile court.
