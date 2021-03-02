Carolina’s Clarke rakes in two national honors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina baseball’s top slugger earns a pair of national honors. Gamecocks junior infielder/catcher Wes Clarke has been named the National Player of the Week by both the Golden Spikes Award and Perfect Game.
Clarke hit five home runs in three games last week. He drove in eight runs while posting a 1.833 slugging percentage and a .688 on-base percentage.
His sensational week at the dish began last Tuesday night in a 12-4 over Winthrop at home. Clarke went 3-for-3 with three home runs. He became the first Gamecock to belt three in one game since Justin Smoak accomplished the feat in 2008.
Clarke carried over the hot bat into Carolina’s rivalry series. He drove in a run in the Gamecocks 3-2 extra-inning victory against the Tigers on Saturday in Greenville. The next day Clarke uncorked a pair of long balls, driving in four in Carolina’s 8-7 walk-off victory over Clemson.
This marks the second consecutive week that Clarke garners national recognition for his efforts from the dish. He currently leads all NCAA Division One players with a .636 batting average and in total home runs with eight.
