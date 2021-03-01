Suspects arrested in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested two men in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
Dalton Galloway has been charged with driving under suspension, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, injury to fixtures to obtain non-ferrous metal, criminal conspiracy, auto tampering, possession of non-ferrous metals in vehicles, and possession of burglary tools.
Jacob Hill has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, injury to fixtures to obtain non-ferrous metal, criminal conspiracy, auto tampering, and possession of non-ferrous metals in vehicles.
On Feb. 28, police were dispatched to a business on the 200 block of Swartz Road. Upon arrival, the property owner told officials that he watched a man go underneath one of his work vans and remove the catalytic converter on a security camera.
A responding officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that he saw a vehicle leaving the scene. After an investigation, Galloway and Hill were arrested.
The stolen catalytic converter and tools used to commit the crime including a Sawzall, extra blades, and a vehicle jack were found inside the vehicle.
“Officers are constantly patrolling business districts throughout the Town of Lexington and this case highlights the importance of security cameras and use of technology to safeguard properties”, Chief Terrence Green said. “No doubt, there has been a noticeable increase of catalytic converter thefts recently and I appreciate both the awareness of the business owner in calling us and our officers’ quick response.”
Galloway and Hill are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center while they wait to be seen by a judge at Lexington County Bond Court.
