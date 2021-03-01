State officials open new COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A new COVID-19 vaccination clinic has opened in the northside community in Spartanburg.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has partnered with the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine to co-locate a COVID-19 vaccination clinic within the college’s health department.
During the grand opening of the Northside Clinic, Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Josh Kimbrell joined DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer, VCOM President Dr. Dixie Tooke-Rawlins, and local leaders toured the new clinic.
“I was proud to cut the ribbon at VCOM’s Northside Medical Clinic in Spartanburg this morning,” Governor Henry McMaster said. “Leadership at this facility recognized that they had the ability to help our state’s vaccination efforts and got to work. Because of their dedication and cooperation with DHEC, we now have another location in the Upstate for South Carolinians to get their vaccine.”
The clinic will be accepting appointments for the Moderna vaccine from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Clinic staff and students will also promote vaccine outreach and information within the community.
“We are honored and thrilled to have VCOM partner with South Carolina in expediting future distribution of COVID-19 vaccine, particularly in underserved areas of Spartanburg County,” Senator Josh Kimbrell said. “This is a great example of a public-private partnership that furthers public health.”
Individuals who are currently eligible to receive their vaccine can make their appointment at the Northside Clinic by calling 1-866-365-8110 or visiting scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. DHEC, as the enrolled provider for this clinic, receives approximately 250 doses of the Moderna vaccine each week. Because the current demand for the COVID-19 vaccine significantly outweighs supply in South Carolina and across the country, appointments are limited to the weekly doses available.
“The new Northside Clinic is a prime example of how valuable partnerships are as we all work together to end this pandemic,” DHEC Director Dr. Simmer, DHEC Director said. “Together with VCOM and other community partners, we’re focused on putting people first as we continue to roll out COVID-19 vaccines across the state. With our local leaders, partners, and community members we can get beyond barriers to meet critical needs and save lives.”
In addition to the new clinic, the state’s first “clinic on wheels” is being deployed in Blacksburg utilizing VCOM’s Mobile Medical Unit. DHEC had previously partnered with VCOM in the fall of 2020 to make school vaccinations easily accessible to Cherokee County students using VCOM’s Mobile Medical Unit.
“VCOM is committed for the long term to the mission of reaching out to medically underserved populations,” VCOM President Dr. Rawlins said. “We are so excited right now for the clinic opening in this community and for the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
VCOM is a medical college for osteopathic medicine, which provides the full scope of practice, including examination, diagnosis, writing prescriptions, performing surgery, and providing musculoskeletal manipulation. VCOM graduates pursue primary care residencies to meet the needs of people in nearby communities.
For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.
