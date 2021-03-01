State agents search for missing 99-year-old SC man

DENMARK, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is asking for the public’s help to locate a 99-year-old man not seen since mid-January.
Solomon Ray was last seen at his home on Vorhees Road in the Bamberg County town sometime between Jan. 14 and Jan. 18, according a release from SLED.
He stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has a thin build and a balding head of gray hair. He was last seen wearing dark gray dres pants, a dark gray button-up felt blazer with red and black pinstripes, brown dress shoes and possibly a hat.
Ray is both hearing and vision-impaired, SLED says.
“Law enforcement believes someone in the community may have seen something that could be vital in helping authorities with the investigation into Ray’s disappearance,” a flier from the agency states.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bamberg County Central Dispatch at 803-245-3000 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
