A new voice emerges for Carolina to follow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina’s lead floor general, Jermaine Couisnard, struggled mightily in February.
“He kind of got in his feelings,” Gamecocks men’s head basketball coach Frank Martin said. “The more he got in his feelings, the worse he played.”
Couisnard’s scoring average dipped nearly three points during the Gamecocks six-game slide last month. He also sustained an ankle injury sidelining him for two games, which didn’t help matters.
“We all need a pick me up,” Martin said. “Sometimes, you don’t play well. Sometimes you are in your feelings, then that one teammate kind of grabbed you, put his arms around you and said, ‘take a deep breath. I got you today.’ We hadn’t really had that from an emotional standpoint.”
Two weeks ago, around the time Couisnard limped off the floor against Ole Miss on Feb. 13, Keyshawn Bryant’s leadership light turned on.
“Got here two years and wouldn’t speak even if you were one-on-one with him,” Martin said of Bryant. “Now he’s in the middle of practice, leading practice, trying to pick people’s spirits up, trying to engage people. That’s what I call growth.”
The once-silent dunker provides Martin an additional voice to follow.
“It’s just like my children at home,” added Martin. “The better they act and the more responsibility they embrace, the more freedom I give them. That’s what Keyshawn has earned.”
Bryant’s on-court evolution allowed Couisnard to exhale and share the leadership burden. Couisnard scored a season-high 23 points last Saturday at Georgia. It resulted in a 91-70 win to end the losing streak.
“Keyshawn’s voice, energy, and willingness to speak and go out there and have the courage to go play,” Martin said. “It’s no surprise he played well. Keyshawn decided to take that moment and allow him to recompose himself.”
The Gamecocks’ new leadership tandem looks to guide their squad to a win Tuesday at home against 12th-ranked Arkansas.
