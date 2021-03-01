Motorcyclist dies after weekend crash on Two Notch Road

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Two Notch Road outside of Elgin on Saturday.
It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Two Notch (US Hwy 1) near Vallenga Drive, which is between Sandhill and Elgin.
Troopers said a SUV was stopped for traffic when the motorcyclist ran into the back of the vehicle.
Crews rushed the motorcyclist to the hospital. Sadly, the person died the next day.
Officials have not yet identified the crash victim. They did say the motorcyclist did not have on a helmet.
The only person in the SUV was not hurt.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
