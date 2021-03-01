Metairie, La. restaurant issues apology after couple racially profiled; employees suspended

Desi Vega's Seafood and Prime Steaks issued a public apology after a black couple was racially profiled by having a 20 percent tip automatically added to their bill (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff | March 1, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 2:53 PM

METAIRIE (WVUE) - Desi Vega’s Seafood and Prime Steaks issues an apology to a black couple who was discriminated against while dining at the restaurant over the weekend.

The restaurant posted the apology Sunday night on its Facebook page.

The post says a waiter inappropriately added a 20 percent tip to Mr. and Mrs. Washington’s bill and tried to cover it up as if company policy called for the automatic tip for a party of two.

Desi Vega wrote, “the fact that the staff lied about it made the situation worse.”

Two employees involved in the incident have been suspended without pay.

Vega says he’s committed to institute training for racial bias and sensitivity for all of his employees.

