Lexington Medical has open COVID-19 vaccine appointments

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center has available COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people in phase 1a, which includes everyone age 65 and up.
The open appointments are in the week of March 1.
And now the process for making an appointment is easier, as people can just call and make an appointment over the phone. To do that, call 803-739-3363 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
People will need to present identification to verify their eligibility for the vaccine when they arrive at their appointment.
Currently, South Carolina remains in phase 1a of the vaccine rollout.
LexMed urges people to use the phone number to make an appointment.
However, people can still register online at LexMed.com/vaccine by clicking on “Request Form” and providing their information. The Lexington Medical Center will upload the email addresses to the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). Then, individuals will receive an email from VAMS allowing them to complete their registration and schedule a date and time for a vaccine appointment.
South Carolina receives new vaccine shipments each week. LexMed said appointments could be canceled based on vaccine supply.
