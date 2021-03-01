First Alert Forecast: Tracking more rain Tuesday night into Wednesday in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some more unsettled weather for your week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible (20% chance). It will be cool with overnight low temperatures in the 40s.
· On Tuesday, we’ll see a good deal of clouds. Highs will be cooler, making it to the mid 50s. More rain moves in overnight into Wednesday. Some of the rain could be heavy.
· Rain is likely for part of the day on Wednesday, especially for our southern areas. Some of the rain will be heavy. Rain chances are around 70%. Gradual clearing will take place by afternoon and evening.
· Dry weather is expected Thursday with highs in the 60s.
· Cooler weather moves in by Friday into the weekend with highs generally in the 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands as a cold front moves farther to the east. Isolated showers are possible (20%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
On Tuesday, we’ll likely start the day dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will increase Tuesday night, all in advance of an area of low pressure moving in from the northern Gulf Coast. Rain chances will be around 20% during the day, then they will increase significantly overnight. Some of the rain will be heavy overnight into Wednesday.
Keep your rain gear handy into Wednesday as low pressure tracks just south of the Midlands. We’ll see a good deal of rain for the first half of Wednesday, especially for our southern communities. Rain chances are around 70%. Be careful while driving, especially during your Wednesday morning commute.
Rain chances will diminish through your Wednesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
Dry weather is expected Thursday. We’ll see sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.
More dry weather is expected Friday. High temperatures will be in the 50s.
Your weekend will be cool with highs in the 50s Saturday. We’ll be near 60 on Sunday.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely, especially south (70%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: More Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Saturday: Partly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the 50s.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
