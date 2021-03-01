FIRST ALERT - Breezy showers today, then cooling off Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have one more warm day, but with a good chance of showers before our cool down tomorrow.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Rain this morning with a chance of showers into the afternoon.
- Temps cool off tonight, back into the low 40s.
- Cloudy and cool for Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s.
- More rain moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Summary
Here comes a cold front! We have rain out ahead of it that will push into the the region by mid morning. Expect a 70% chance of rain showers. Then this afternoon our temperatures start to drop. Highs are in the mid 70s by midday then upper 60s by the afternoon. There will be a few lingering showers into the afternoon hours. Around a quarter of an inch of rain is possible.
The cooler air is in place Tuesday. Morning lows are in the low 40s and highs reach the upper 50s. Skies are cloudy and there’s a 20% chance of showers.
A low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This increases our chances of rain to 80%. Morning lows are in the low 40s and highs reach the upper 50s. Expect cloudy skies.
High pressure builds Thursday and we warm back up. Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the mid 60s.
We cool back down Friday with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Today: Rain likely (70%) with highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: A few morning showers (20%) but sunshine and clouds, Cooler, upper 50s.
Wednesday: Morning rain showers (80%). Cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
