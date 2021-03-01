FIRST ALERT - Breezy showers today, then cooling off Tuesday

FIRST ALERT - Breezy showers today, then cooling off Tuesday
wis (Source: WIS)
By Adam Clark | February 28, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 4:38 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have one more warm day, but with a good chance of showers before our cool down tomorrow.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

  • Rain this morning with a chance of showers into the afternoon.
  • Temps cool off tonight, back into the low 40s.
  • Cloudy and cool for Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s.
  • More rain moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

First Alert Weather Summary

Here comes a cold front! We have rain out ahead of it that will push into the the region by mid morning. Expect a 70% chance of rain showers. Then this afternoon our temperatures start to drop. Highs are in the mid 70s by midday then upper 60s by the afternoon. There will be a few lingering showers into the afternoon hours. Around a quarter of an inch of rain is possible.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

The cooler air is in place Tuesday. Morning lows are in the low 40s and highs reach the upper 50s. Skies are cloudy and there’s a 20% chance of showers.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

A low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This increases our chances of rain to 80%. Morning lows are in the low 40s and highs reach the upper 50s. Expect cloudy skies.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

High pressure builds Thursday and we warm back up. Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the mid 60s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

We cool back down Friday with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

First Alert Weather Forecast

Today: Rain likely (70%) with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: A few morning showers (20%) but sunshine and clouds, Cooler, upper 50s.

Wednesday: Morning rain showers (80%). Cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.