Deputies charge man with murder in Orangeburg Co. shooting

By Live 5 Web Staff | March 1, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 4:43 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have charged a 31-year-old man with murder for a shooting in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Demetrius Grays in connection to Friday’s shooting.

Deputies responded just before 6 p.m. to a Jennifer Street home for someone who was shot. Investigators then found an unconscious and unidentified man on the scene.

Grays was formally charged and presented his rights during a hearing on Monday.

