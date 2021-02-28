‘We’re looking for closure’: Family trying to locate Bible to right father’s birth history

“There’s other documentation that’s showing December 1925,” Helen said. “That’s two different documentations we have and we’re trying to figure this out. My daughter started looking at ancestries and pulling up information about his date of birth and when he went into the military and things wasn’t matching up because [based on the 1935 birth date] he would’ve been ten or 11-years old going into the military. So that’s when we started figuring out things. So I went to vital records to figure out what was going on. Back then with black people, all they had was the Bible. That’s how they recorded deaths and births.”