2 killed in Lexington County auto-pedestrian crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two people are dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross I-26.
It happened just before 4 am Saturday morning.
According to the coroner’s office, Frank Bates and Bobbie Jenkins’ car broke down in the median of the highway near exit 119.
The pair was walking across the westbound lanes of I-26 when they were hit.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene from their injuries.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
