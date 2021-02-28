Gamecocks fall short in bid to claim league title

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WIS) - Carolina’s disappearing act in the third quarter spoils the championship dream. Third-ranked Texas A&M upends fifth-ranked South Carolina at home in College Station, Texas, 65-57. It marks the Aggies first-ever SEC regular-season title.
The Aggies deny the Gamecocks’ bid of repeating as league champions in Sunday’s winner-take-all showdown. A loss that drops the Gamecocks to the two seed in the upcoming SEC Women’s Tournament in Greenville later this week.
The first quarter felt like two champs settling into the ring. Each was trying to dictate the flow of the game.
Carolina did its best to put TAMU on its heels, posting six fastbreak points in the opening frame. An attacking mindset carried over to its half-court sets working the ball inside, with 10 of their 14 first-quarter points coming from the paint.
Texas A&M shielded Carolina from all second-chance opportunities in the first ten minutes. The Aggies’ good work on the glass, and 50% shooting from the field, propelled them to a 17-14 lead at the end of one.
Carolina’s poise helped them handle an Aggies’ surge in the second. TAMU showcased its lineup versatility with four guards on the floor to begin the quarter. The switch provided a quick advantage, with the home squad jumping out to a 26-17 lead with 7:43 to play in the first half.
As has been the case all season, the Gamecocks did not flinch. They tightened the driving lanes defensively and stayed patient in its approach in working the ball inside offensively. The Gamecocks went on a 10-0 run to move ahead, 27-26, with 3:56 left in the half. It was a stretch that included seven consecutive missed field goals by the Aggies.
Carolina would trail 35-34 at the break, with guard Destanni Henderson pacing the squad with 12 first-half points. She finished the game with 15 points.
The Gamecocks seemed out of sorts in the third quarter. Carolina turned it over on five straight possessions at one point in the frame. Carolina missed its first eight shots and went without scoring a point for almost seven minutes.
It was a scoring drought that proved to be a difference in the end.
The miscues offensively allowed the Aggies to widen their lead to 52-37 with 1:15 left to play in the third.
Gamecocks’ Brea Beal knocked down a critical three-point shot near the end of the third quarter to close the gap to 54-42.
Carolina’s championship pedigree came shining through in the final quarter. The Gamecocks frustrated Texas A&M with some full-court pressure. It seemed to energize Carolina’s camp. They went on a 9-0 run to make it a five-point ball game with under six minutes to go in the game.
Aliyah Boston’s eighth made three-pointer of the season pulled the Gamecocks to within three points, 60-57, with three minutes remaining. Boston finished with her 12th double-double of the season, 11 points, and 11 rebounds.
Unfortunately, the 15-point third-quarter deficit was ultimately a mountain too tall to climb. Texas A&M’s Aaliyah Wilson made big plays late to keep Carolina at bay. Wilson collected a team-high 17 points to lift the Aggies to victory.
