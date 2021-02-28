FIRST ALERT - Cool and wet weather will move in as we start the workweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Warmer weather is expected today with highs in the low 80s. This is the warmest day so far this year
- Rain will return Monday. Scattered showers are expected for most of the day. Rain Chance 70%
- A few showers will linger into Tuesday morning, but expect sunshine by afternoon with cooler daytime highs
- Scattered showers return Wednesday with dry weather to end the week
First Alert Weather Summary
Your Sunday forecast will be amazing, we are expecting daytime highs in the low 80s. That is a great way to end the month of February. There is also a mix of sun and clouds expected with a slight chance of a quick passing shower.
Monday a cold front will approach from the west and bring a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. The greatest threat will be gusty winds and heavy rain.
This will start an unsettled weather pattern that will last through the middle of the workweek.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few showers. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Rain likely (70%) with highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: A few morning showers (20%) but sunshine and clouds, Cooler, low 50s.
Wednesday: Scattered showers return 50% chance, highs around 60.
