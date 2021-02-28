FINAL: Carolina 8 - Clemson 7

SEVENTH INNING: Luensmann in. Myers to center, Eyster to left, Allen to right. Luensmann misses just high and just outside with a full count pitch to Brewer. Sharpe up, and he hits a rocket at Mendham, who picks it on the one-hop and fires to Callil for one. The relay back to Luensmann just wasn’t going to work. One on, one down, 2-0 count to Parker. Make it 3-0. Line drive single to left puts two on with one down, and Daniel Lloyd will come in to face French. Yeck. Mendham misses a pop foul. A 2-2 pitch misses just outside. Wanted that call. French walks on a pitch up and out of the zone on the 10th pitch of the at-bat. Infield single that doesn’t stay in Wimmer’s glove. I didn’t think there would be a problem transitioning back to the infield for him. I was wrong. Pinch hitter Reid lines a single to center to bring in two more runs. Tigers now on top with runners on the corners and one down. Peters in, and Wagner pushes a bunt at the first baseman. Mendham tries to flip home, and it’s not in time. Another run in. Peters Ks a man, then Burgess back picks the guy at second base. Tough inning, but nice job by Peters again. ... RHP Hughes into pitch. He’s, uh, deliberate. Allen pops out to right. Milone reaches on an E5. That brings up Clarke, who goes behind 0-2. But then rips a fastball that got too much of the plate to center. Just a single. :shrugs: Mendham digs in. Changeup, changeup. 0-2. He bounces a 1-2 pitch to the right side. Hits off Sharpe’s glove and goes into shallow right. That plates a run, and puts two on with one down for Eyster. Goes ahead of Eyster 0-2. Fastball sounds heavy from here. Eyster hits a ground ball back up the middle. Would have been a tough play anyway, but ball hits the bag and bounces into center. That ties up the score. Myers, who was previously in for defense, up. He tries to bunt but that doesn’t work. Grounds into a routine 4-6-3 double play for most, but he’s fast enough to beat out the relay. Problem is, the umpire adjudged (and confirmed on review), that Eyster took out the shortstop. Automatic out at first. Score tied 7-7.