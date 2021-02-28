Columbia Urban League host 35th annual Black History Month Young and Gifted Awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Urban League will be hosting its 35th Annual Black History Month Young and Gifted Awards Program honoring high school seniors’
This year’s theme is “Achievement Matters.”
More than 700 African American high school seniors who excel in the areas of academics, athletics, arts, leadership, and technical education and have earned a 3.0 grade point average will be recognized. Organizers say seniors from Allendale, Clarendon, Fairfield, Florence, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Marion, Newberry, Richland, and Sumter counties were nominated by their school.
Each student will receive a personalized award that acknowledges their achievements.
“This program is vital because it recognizes the importance of preparation, performance, and perseverance, which are the driving forces behind achievement and success,” Columbia Urban League President and CEO James T. McLawhorn, Jr. said.
This year’s co-keynote speakers are two of the honorees, Tyler Gadson, a senior at Ridgeview High School, and Hanna Greene, a senior at W. J. Keenan High School. They will discuss their journeys towards achievement.
State Superintendent Molly Spearman will greet the students and Alexander Grant, a 2012 graduate of Richland Northeast High School and one of two African American creative sports directors in college football, will make remarks.
