Clemson cornerback no longer with the team, expected to enter transfer portal

Kendrick, a senior out of South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, has played a total of 1,354 combined snaps from scrimmage at cornerback and wide receiver in 39 career games (23 starts) and having been credited with 71 tackles (4.0 for loss), 12 pass breakups, three interceptions (including one returned 38 yards for a touchdown), one sack and one fumble recovery (returned 66 yards for a touchdown).