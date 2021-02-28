Aiken Co. coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in collision on Williston Rd

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on Williston Rd near Woodcrest Place.
The accident occurred on February 28 shortly after 1 p.m.
Officials say 47-year-old Daniel W. Fenn was traveling east on Williston Rd. when a 2010 Buick pulled off Woodcrest Place into the patch of his motorcycle causing the motorcycle to crash into the vehicle.
Fenn was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death was due to blunt force trauma.
Highway Patrol is assisting the Coroner’s Office with the investigation. Toxicology analyses are pending.
