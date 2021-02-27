UofSC commission focused on renaming buildings releases interim report

“On behalf of the Commission, we wish to thank all of those who assisted in the development of this interim report. The report, which was delivered to President Bob Caslen today (Friday, Feb. 26, 2021), will help guide our future work examining the names on buildings and landscape across the Columbia campus. This is an important function of the Commission, but is only one part of our charge to more thoroughly contextualize the university and its relationship with the people of South Carolina. As we have said, this is difficult work encompassing more than 200 years of a complex and sometimes painful history. These conversations are essential to truly capture the rich, diverse and evolving history of our great university. We look forward to continued public input as we continue this important work.”