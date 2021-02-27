Tigers beat Hurricanes for Brownell’s 200th Clemson win

The Tigers came out firing, as Alex Hemenway and Simms made a 3-pointer apiece in the first minute of the game. Dawes had the hot hand during the opening half, making four Tiger baskets in a row at one point. An offensive board and an ensuing assist by Simms culminated in a three-ball by Dawes at the 8:38 mark. Dawes proceeded to steal the rock and drive to the hoop for a game-tying layup. The next time down the floor for Clemson, Dawes sank a go-ahead trey. The floor general once again tallied a steal after that, and he then laid it in, placing the Tigers ahead by three. At the intermission, Clemson led Miami 34-30. Nick Honor beat the buzzer at the end of the half by evading defenders on his way down the lane en route to hitting an impressive layup.