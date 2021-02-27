Rep. Clyburn remarks on House passage of COVID relief bill

“Our country has lost more than half a million lives to this deadly virus,” Clyburn said. “We must bring this pandemic to an end. The American Rescue Plan Act will provide the resources necessary to vaccinate Americans as swiftly as possible, including many in underserved communities. This legislation also invests in testing, contact tracing, public health workers, and the alleviation of health disparities, including through community health centers. Schools will be given the resources they need to reopen safely, while funds for internet connectivity will narrow the homework gap.”