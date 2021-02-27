Rep. Clyburn remarks on House passage of COVID relief bill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Congressman James E. Clyburn issued a statement to the U.S. House of Representatives about the COVID-19 relief bill.
The bill in question is the new COVID-19 relief bill also know as the “American Rescue Plan Act.”
“Our country has lost more than half a million lives to this deadly virus,” Clyburn said. “We must bring this pandemic to an end. The American Rescue Plan Act will provide the resources necessary to vaccinate Americans as swiftly as possible, including many in underserved communities. This legislation also invests in testing, contact tracing, public health workers, and the alleviation of health disparities, including through community health centers. Schools will be given the resources they need to reopen safely, while funds for internet connectivity will narrow the homework gap.”
He continued by pointing out the economic impact that the virus has made.
“Ending this public health crisis is the most important step we can take to end the economic crisis,” Clyburn said. “As we work to do so, the American Rescue Plan Act extends a financial lifeline to American families, businesses, and communities.”
Clyburn said he supports raising the minimum wage to help get Americans back on their feet.
“Direct payments, unemployment assistance, a $15 minimum wage, and benefits to help Americans afford food, housing, health care, utilities, and child care will provide relief to families and the businesses they patronize. The smallest and hardest-hit businesses and non-profit organizations will be helped through additional loans and grants,” Clyburn said. ”State and local governments will receive the resources they need to keep Americans employed providing essential services to their communities.
“The coronavirus pandemic has been a national tragedy we will never forget. After nearly a year of unimaginable harm, the American Rescue Plan will allow our country to heal and put us on the path to recovery and renewal,” Clyburn said in closing.
