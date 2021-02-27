My Take: Celebrating Black History Month

Since then, she has worked relentlessly to develop the program and it has paid off. In 2017, the Gamecocks won the 2017 NCAA National Championship. Staley has made eight consecutive NCAA tournament appearances with a 22 and 7 record. Her USC record is 324 and 101… she has more wins than any other Gamecock basketball coach, which includes the men’s program. And Staley has coached seven first-round WNBA draft picks.