Gamecocks snap one streak, extend another in win in Athens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (BigSpur) - South Carolina snapped a six-game losing streak and extended its winning streak against Georgia to 10 on Saturday afternoon with a 91-70.
The Gamecocks (6-12, 4-10) earned their first win since their upset road victory over then-ranked Florida on Feb. 3. It was a complete effort for Frank Martin’s team. The Gamecocks shot 54 percent from the field and held a Bulldogs team that just scored 91 points against LSU on Tuesday to 70 points and a 37 shooting percentage on Saturday.
“It’s been a hard month of February and a hard year, but yesterday I felt a spirit in practice that was pretty good, as good as I’ve seen in a while and we went out and played that way today,” Martin said.
“We created a presence at the rim offensively and defensively early in the game that gave us confidence. I’m just really happy for our guys. Contrary to popular belief, we’ve established a mindset of winning in our locker room and it took a long time to build that. Our guys believed we should win and when we don’t it really, really hurts them. We finished the month with a win, played pretty well and we have to be positive and stay in a positive place as we move forward.”
Rather than having to rely on junior guard A.J. Lawson, the SEC’s third-leading scorer (18.7 ppg), the Gamecocks got a combined 55 points from guards Jermaine Couisnard and Trae Hannibal and forward Keyshawn Bryant. Lawson still contributed with 11 points and was complimented by Martin for his defense on Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who was fresh off a triple-double earlier in the week. Wheeler scored just seven points on 2-of-13 shooting in 40 minutes played.
Couisnard, who came off the bench for the second straight game in his return from an ankle injury, scored a season-high 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Bryant, who started, scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Hannibal, who did not travel with the team on Tuesday because he was given “a day off” by Martin, had his best game of the season. In 22 minutes off the bench, Hannibal tied a career high with 15 points and set career highs with eight rebounds and four steals. He also had a team high five assists.
“I’m really proud of him,” Martin said of Hannibal. “He’s a really good kid and a really good player. Everyone wants to react like he committed some crazy thing and Frank hates him. That’s the world we live in today. Sometimes letting someone take a deep breath when they are going through a difficult moment and emotionally not being in a peaceful place is what you have to do. He wants to win. Trae is a really good kid.
“He was really good defensively today. Offensively, in the second half, we made jumpshots, which opened the paint up and he’s really good at driving people. He played strong, disciplined and aggressive, so I’m really happy for him.”
South Carolina’s winning streak against Georgia has now reached double digits, spanning five years (two meetings each season). The last time the Bulldogs beat the Gamecocks was March 3, 2016 in the SEC Tournament.
“I’m not going to sit here and brag about beating someone 10 times because it’s hard to beat somebody one time,” Martin said when asked about the feat. “We’re just fortunate. Our approach has always been one day at a time. I grew up across the street from the Orange Bowl, watching the Dolphins in the 70′s beat the Patriots, Jets and Bills. The next time the Dolphins beat those teams in one year will be the first in like 20 years. This can flip on you in any second.”
Next, South Carolina will host No.20 Arkansas Tuesday night at Colonial Life Arena, the home regular-season finale. Tip time vs. the Razorbacks is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. The meeting is the only between the two schools this SEC regular season.
