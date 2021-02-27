Fort Bragg soldier who conducted four WWII combat jumps dies at 99

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Fort Bragg’s final remaining Sky Dragon Soldiers who conducted four World War II combat jumps has died at age 99.
Harvey Brown conducted all four WWII 18th Airborne combat jumps and was an original member of the legendary 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment.
Fort Bragg and XVIII Airborne Corps posted a tribute to Brown on Facebook.
“Rest easy, Harvey. Calm winds and safe landings. We’ll see you on the Drop Zone,” the post read.
