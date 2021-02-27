First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking much warmer weather for your weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for much warmer weather for your weekend!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible (20-30% chance). It will be cool tonight with some patchy fog. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.
· Much warmer weather is in store for your weekend.
· Saturday, we’ll see high temperatures in the upper 70s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Most of the day will be dry. Enjoy the warm weather.
· Even warmer weather is in the forecast for Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 80s with a good deal of clouds and some sun. Isolated showers are possible (20%).
· Rain is likely Monday (70%). An isolated thunderstorm could develop. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
· Highs will cool into the low 50s by Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Isolated showers are possible (20-30%). Some patchy fog is also possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.
More unsettled weather will continue into your weekend, but we’re not expecting a washout. We’re also tracking much warmer weather.
A warm front will lift to the north on Saturday in the Midlands, giving way to much warmer weather. High temperatures will soar into the upper 70s by afternoon. We’ll likely start the day with areas of patchy fog. Then, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. Most of the day will be dry.
Southerly breezes will deliver even warmer weather on Sunday. High temperatures will likely be in the low 80s by afternoon! Enjoy! We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few light showers are possible (20-30%), but your Sunday will not be a washout. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you.
More rain is in your forecast Monday as a cold front drops through the area. Rain chances are around 70%. An isolated thunderstorm or two could develop. An Alert Day might be issued. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
Not as much rain is in your forecast for Tuesday (20% chance), but rain chances go back up Tuesday night into Wednesday (50% chance). High temperatures will be in the low 50s on Tuesday and back in the 60s for Wednesday.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies. Isolated Showers Possible (20-30%). Patchy Fog. Low temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Saturday: Patchy AM Fog. Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20-30%). Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (70%). Isolated Thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (50%). Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Spotty Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the low 60s.
