Bulldogs earn first victory of the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State finally gets to celebrate a win in the locker room.
The Bulldogs (1-16) defeated Florida A&M at home Saturday, 63-57. It marks their first victory of the season.
“I’m getting emotional,” said a joyful head coach Murray Garvin. “Young people don’t get enough credit for their resiliency during this pandemic. I give credit to those guys. They’ve hung in there. They have great character.”
S.C. State last walked off the court a winner back on Feb. 15, 2020. So Saturday’s moment was more than a year in the making.
The year-long wait was filled with many obstacles related to COVID-19, and a grueling basketball schedule before conference play began in January of 2021. And, when the calendar turned, so too did the Bulldogs fortunes. S.C. State had multiple lengthy quarantines due to the virus.
Long pauses coupled with losses piling up were difficult. However, on Saturday, all the struggles washed away with a win.
“I’m just really happy for them,” added Garvin. “If you guys could have seen the locker room afterward. It’s not about me. It’s about this university and the young men in that locker room.”
Garvin noted that SCSU alumni were in the house cheering the team on. He believes the roars from the bleachers inspired his players to close the door on their first victory of the season.
“It’s been a long time since we heard some cheering because we’ve been playing in empty arenas,” Garvin said.
The Bulldogs will not have long to enjoy this well-deserved win. SCSU tips off against FAMU on Sunday at 2 p.m.
“We play in less than 24 hours, so we got to enjoy this for about two hours and get ready for FAMU again,” Garvin said. “I think the best is still yet to come, and this is just the beginning.”
