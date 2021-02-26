18-year-old arrested for deadly shooting in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old man faces murder charges after a deadly shooting in an Irmo neighborhood, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Thursday in the front yard of a home on Walnut Grove Circle, deputies said. That’s in a neighborhood off Old Tamah Road near Interstate 26, about a mile from Dutch Fork High School.
Deputies said James Thompson III, 18, went to the home and got into an argument with a man there.
Thompson accidentally shot himself in the lower body before shooting the other man, officials said.
Crews rushed them both to the hospital.
The other man died in the ambulance on the way. He has not been identified, but deputies said he was a 42-year-old man.
Thompson has since been released from the hospital and booked into jail on murder charges.
A neighbor who witnessed the shooting told WIS he heard at least eight gunshots and then saw a man standing in the middle of the road firing his pistol.
“It was approximately like two shots, a little pause and then five or six more shots,” Terry Wright said.
He said he also saw a woman screaming for help.
Investigators have not released a motive yet, but neighbors said it was a domestic dispute between a woman’s boyfriend and son.
