South Carolina baseball’s series opener vs. Clemson postponed due to rain

CLEMSON - The University of South Carolina baseball team’s series opener vs. Clemson has been postponed due to rain in the Upstate, it was announced this morning (Friday, Feb. 26).
The in-state series will now take place this Saturday (Feb. 27) at Fluor Field with a 4 p.m. first pitch and in Columbia on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 28) at 1:30 p.m. inside Founders Park. The series’ third game will now take place on Tuesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Tickets that were previously designated for this Friday’s game in Clemson are now valid for the May 11 game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
CAROLINA-CLEMSON BASEBALL SERIES
- Game 1 - Saturday, Feb. 27 in Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field), 4 p.m.
- Game 2 - Sunday, Feb. 28 in Columbia (Founders Park), 1:30 p.m.
- Game 3 - Tuesday, May 11 in Clemson (Doug Kingsmore Stadium), 6 p.m.