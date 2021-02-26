South Carolina baseball’s series opener vs. Clemson postponed due to rain

South Carolina baseball’s series opener vs. Clemson postponed due to rain
The games were shifted due to rain in the Upstate. (FILE PHOTO) (Source: Ryan Bethea, 247 Sports)
By Kent Reichert | February 26, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 4:11 PM

CLEMSON - The University of South Carolina baseball team’s series opener vs. Clemson has been postponed due to rain in the Upstate, it was announced this morning (Friday, Feb. 26).

The in-state series will now take place this Saturday (Feb. 27) at Fluor Field with a 4 p.m. first pitch and in Columbia on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 28) at 1:30 p.m. inside Founders Park. The series’ third game will now take place on Tuesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Tickets that were previously designated for this Friday’s game in Clemson are now valid for the May 11 game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

CAROLINA-CLEMSON BASEBALL SERIES

  • Game 1 - Saturday, Feb. 27 in Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field), 4 p.m.
  • Game 2 - Sunday, Feb. 28 in Columbia (Founders Park), 1:30 p.m.
  • Game 3 - Tuesday, May 11 in Clemson (Doug Kingsmore Stadium), 6 p.m.