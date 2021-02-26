Richland Two prepares for Phase 3 of reopening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two has announced its preparation plans for entering into Phase 3 of reopening schools.
While a firm date has not been set, district leaders anticipate transitioning to Phase 3 over a two-week period once the disease activity in the county is low.
In Phase 3, elementary students will return to school five days a week and half a day on Fridays. However, eLearning will be available for the remainder of the 2020–2021 school year.
Middle and high school students will also return to school five days a week and half a day on Fridays. The hybrid model, however, will no longer be an option.
All schools will continue to offer eLearning for the remainder of the 2020–2021 school year.
Some classes may be taught using the dual-modality approach for delivering instruction, which means the class will include eLearning students and in-person students. Other classes may include only eLearning students or only in-person students. This will vary by school, depending on the number of students participating in eLearning.
Parents of students participating in eLearning or in-person instruction are asked to log into the Parent Portal no later than March 7, 2021, to either confirm or change the Learning Model Selection for Phase 3 for your student(s).
After the start date for Phase 3 is set, dates for switching learning models during Phase 3 will be announced.
The latest guidance from the CDC states that strategies for preventing the spread of the disease should remain in place regardless of the level of community transmission. Based on this information, returning to traditional school operations, in place prior to the pandemic, is not possible at the start of Phase 3. Therefore, the following safety precautions will remain in place:
- Students and employees will continue to wear masks.
- We will continue to practice social distancing to the greatest extent possible. In classroom seating arrangements where 6 feet of social distancing is not possible or optimal, we will use barriers/dividers.
- Procedures for visitors, after-hours school events, and travel considerations will remain the same as they were in Phase 2.
- Parents and employees will continue to monitor for symptoms using the checklist for students or online sign-in form for employees. If a student or employee is experiencing any symptoms on the checklist, the student cannot go to school and the employee cannot come to work.
- Procedures regarding contact tracing, isolation and quarantine will continue to be followed. It is very important for parents and employees to notify their school nurse if a student or employee is ill with a cough, shortness of breath, or loss of taste/smell; tests positive for COVID-19; or is a close contact of a person testing positive for COVID-19.
- Service Solutions (SSC), the District’s custodial service provider, will continue to follow the comprehensive plan to ensure that our schools are clean, sanitized, and safe.
- Schools will continue to receive additional supplies to assist with cleaning, sanitation, social distancing and other safety measures.
Depending on the number of students signed up for in-person instruction during Phase 3, changes may have to be made to Phase 2 bus routes. Parents will be notified about changes to bus routes after the March 7th deadline to confirm/change Learning Model Selection for Phase 3.
