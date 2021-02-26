R1 plans to reopen all schools to 5 days of in-person learning by end of March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland One School District officials said Friday they plan to open up more days of in-person learning starting March 8.
By the end of March, the district plans to allow all students to return to five day a week in-person learning if they so choose.
Officials said they closely watch COVID-19 data for Richland County, and the recent decline in new cases, as well as the decline in the percent positive, allows them to make the changes.
Here’s the district’s tentative timeline:
- March 8: Elementary school students transition to 5 days a week of in-person instruction. Middle school students and 9th-grade students transition to 4 days a week of in-person instruction.
- March 15: High school students in grades 10-12 transition to 4 days a week of in-person instruction.
- March 22: Middle school students transition to 5 days a week of in-person instruction.
- March 29: High school students in grades 9-12 transition to 5 days a week of in-person instruction.
District officials said these dates are subject to change if COVID-19 spread increases.
Students must remain in the learning mode chosen by their parents for the remainder of the school year, the district added. For more information, click or tap here.
R1 is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening plan. Elementary students are in person four days a week, while middle and high schoolers are in person two days a week.
Students who wish to remain fully-virtual will have the option.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.