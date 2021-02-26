Men’s Hoops Matchup At Kentucky Rescheduled For March 6

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Southeastern Conference released on Thursday matchups for the weekend of March 6-7, where it was announced the South Carolina matchup at Kentucky, originally scheduled for Dec. 29, would be played in Lexington on Saturday, March 6. Six games will be played on Saturday and one on Sunday, March 7. When the conference schedule was announced, the weekend of March 6 was left open to allow a window for makeup games.