Man with medical condition missing from assisted-living home in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 70-year-old man is missing from a senior home in Columbia and deputies need the public’s help to find him.
Wayne Harris was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Friday at Mill Creek Manor Senior Living off Polo Road in northeast Columbia. That’s across from Sesquicentennial State Park, near the interchange of Interstate 77 and Interstate 20.
Deputies describe Harris as a man with grey hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing brown pants and black puffy jacket.
Officials said Harris has a medical condition so they need to find him quickly.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 911.
