Man shot, killed in northeast Columbia identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man found shot multiple times in northeast Columbia has been identified.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 on Ross Road. That’s just off Parklane Road near Farrow Road.
Deputies said they found a man lying on the ground outside who had been shot in his “upper and lower body.”
The victim, Ricardo Bryant, died at the scene. He would have turned 30 on Feb. 25, the coroner’s office said.
Deputies have not made an arrest or released any other details.
Anyone who has information about the crime should submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com.
