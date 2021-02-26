Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lexington County identified

SCHP: Motorcyclist killed in collision in Lexington County
By Jazmine Greene | February 24, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 9:20 AM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man killed in a motorcycle crash in Lexington County has been identified.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday on Boiling Springs Road near Platt Springs Road in Lexington.

Officials said a 1992 Yamaha Motorcycle ran into the back of a 2018 Mercedes Sprinter Van as it slowed down to turn onto a private driveway. Upon impact, the motorcycle caught on fire.

The motorcyclist, Marvin Drawdy, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene. Official said he not wearing a helmet.

The van’s driver was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.