Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lexington County identified

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man killed in a motorcycle crash in Lexington County has been identified.
It happened around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday on Boiling Springs Road near Platt Springs Road in Lexington.
Officials said a 1992 Yamaha Motorcycle ran into the back of a 2018 Mercedes Sprinter Van as it slowed down to turn onto a private driveway. Upon impact, the motorcycle caught on fire.
The motorcyclist, Marvin Drawdy, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene. Official said he not wearing a helmet.
The van’s driver was not hurt.
