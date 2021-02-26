Kershaw Health assisting residents without computers register for COVID vaccine

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw Health is offering assistance to residents eligible to receive the COIVD-19 vaccine but do not have access to a computer.
Beginning Monday, February 22, two organizations will be assisting community members with scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
The Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County will be assisting residents Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. You can reach the clinic by calling 803-900-1813.
The Kershaw County Council on Aging assisting residents from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Fridays. You can reach the council at 803-432-8173.
For more information, visit KershawHealth.org.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.