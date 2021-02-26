Horry County corrections officer identified as victim of deadly S.C. 707 crash; one charged

“Richard was a kind, humble and loving family man with a bright smile and servant’s heart. He was always engaging and encouraging to those around him. Richard was a doting father, a loving husband, and a wonderful son and son-in-law. His dedication and service will be a shining example to all who had the pleasure to serve alongside him. We ask for prayers for Officer DeJesus’s family and our injured officer at this time,” the Horry County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.