Chick-fil-A reports outage affecting payments resolved

ATLANTA (WCSC) - Fast food giant Chick-fil-A says an outage with the company’s global payment processor has been resolved.
The company was responding on Twitter to customers who reached out to the company about not being able to use credit or debit cards at Chick-fil-A restaurants.
The chain was accepting cash payments only during the outage, according to their posts.
A source within the company said its third-party payment vendor experienced “a brief outage across many of the businesses they serve.”
Chick-fil-A said the outage involving their restaurants lasted for about an hour before it was resolved. Restaurants are now processing credit card and debit card payments again.
