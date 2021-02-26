Charlotte man sentenced to 30 years in prison, had more than 18K pictures and videos of child porn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a federal investigation revealed he sexually assaulted children and produced a large quantity of child porn.
U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced 46-year-old Ted D. Melton to 365 months in prison on child pornography charges. Melton was also ordered to register as a sex offender and to serve the rest of his life under court supervision after he is released from prison.
Judge Bell also ordered Melton to have no contact with victims of child pornography.
On Oct. 21, 2020, Melton pleaded guilty to production of child pornography and possession with intent to view child pornography containing a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.
According to filed documents and statements made in court, in Feb. 2015, officers with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force determined that an individual later identified as Melton was using a peer-to-peer file sharing program to distribute child pornography.
According to court records, in June 2015, law enforcement officers carried out a search warrant at Melton’s home, and seized his computers, a camera and a cell phone.
Over the course of the investigation law enforcement determined that Melton had also sexually abused two minor females and had produced child pornography.
Court documents say a forensic analysis of Melton’s devices revealed that he possessed more than 18,000 images and 850 videos containing sexually explicit conduct involving children, including the child victims Melton had sexually assaulted.
Melton was arrested on state charges in 2015. He was transferred to federal custody in Nov. 2019 upon his indictment on federal charges.
He will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.