Carolina WBB preps for Sunday’s winner-take-all showdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina’s key to creating a championship pedigree starts with consistency in practice and trust in the game plan.
“Stay true to form,” Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley said. “Most championship teams we’ve been a part of they’ve taken each game as it is.”
Staley has guided South Carolina to five SEC regular-season titles. On Sunday at third-ranked Texas A&M, the Gamecocks seek to capture their sixth. If they fall short, the Aggies earn the title.
“We had never been in this situation last year,” Staley said. “We had it [last season] by this time with the regular-season championship. I’m looking forward to seeing how this team approaches it. I hope our experience, as far as the schedule that we played, I hope we can put it all together and win a big game like this.”
Carolina (19-3) entered this season with the expectation to win titles. The Gamecocks were the preseason number one ranked team. Along the way, they’ve won their fair share of big games and lost a few, too.
“I thought this team has done a great job staying together,” added Staley. “Even through adverse moments through the season, they’ve been pretty smooth and unbothered. That’s something to say about a young basketball team like we have.”
Despite a youthful roster, it knows the feeling of winning championships. Carolina claimed both the SEC regular-season and conference tournament titles a year ago.
“Experience is what got us to this point,” Staley stated.
Texas A&M Aggies will test Carolina’s experience this weekend.
“They can play big,” Staley said of TAMU. “They can play small. They are really versatile.”
The Gamecocks and Aggies will battle for the crown, Sunday at 2 pm.
